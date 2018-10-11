A hologram of Ronald Reagan has been unveiled at his namesake library in Southern California.
Ronald Reagan digitally resurrected in hologram form
Now Reading:
Ronald Reagan digitally resurrected in hologram form
Hollywood special effects expertise is behind the moving, talking, digital resurrection.
Reagan's face comes to life via specific movements of the mouth, nose, eyes, cheeks and hairline manipulated by computers.
The library worked with the same special-effects technicians who helped bring singers like Michael Jackson, Billie Holiday and Roy Orbison back to life on stage.
The Hollywood firm HologramUSA helped create the holograms and the stage on which they're projected.
Two more Reagan holograms are to appear soon at the library, which is Reagan's final resting place since his death in 2004.