Pressure is piling on Saudi Arabia to provide answers about the disappearance of reporter and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi.
Raw Politics: Saudi Arabia facing increasing questions over Khashoggi disappearance
Images released by Turkish authorities show an alleged 15-man Saudi hit team arriving in Istanbul on two private planes on the day Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi consulate there.
Khashoggi is a Washington Post reporter and outspoken critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, National Security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have spoken to the Crown Prince about Khashoggi.
Saudi leaders deny any involvement in the journalist's disappearance.