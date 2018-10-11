As voters in Bavaria head to the polls this weekend they could find themselves choosing much more than the next leader of Germany's second most populous state.
Raw Politics: Bavarians face regional vote with global implications
Raw Politics: Bavarians face regional vote with global implications
The direction of the country is on the line and perhaps even the political fate of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Bavarian Premier Markus Soder is vigourously campaigning for the ruling Christian Social Union.
In 12 out of the last 13 elections, the CSU has won 12 absolute majorities. However that could all change this weekend.
According to several polls, the coalition partner of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union has seen a huge drop in support. Poised to pick up those votes are the far-right, anti-immigrant AFD and pro-European Greens.
Joining Tesa Arcilla and Darren McCaffrey in the studio to discuss the topic are the Wall Street Journal's Valentina Pop and German conservative MEP Hans-Olaf Henkel.