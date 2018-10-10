BREAKING NEWS

Van Gogh gets the 360-degree, 3D, immersive treatment in Brussels exhibition

Vincent Van Gogh is the latest painter to get the immersive, hi-tech exhibition treatment.

The Dutch master's works are being propelled into the 21st century at the Brussels Stock Exchange.

The interactive experience includes 360-degree multimedia and 3D technology.

The exhibition helps propel the Dutch painter's work into the 21st century and offers a way for new audiences to plunge into his post-impressionist mind.

The 360 degree multimedia experience features animated paintings, installations and videos - with clever optical illusions and sound effects bringing the art alive.

'The Starry Night', 'The Sunflowers', 'Self-Portrait', 'Train in the Background' and dozens of other Van Gogh masterpieces are beamed onto large screens offering an oversize representation of the original paintings.

