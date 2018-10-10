Last month, the West looked on nervously as Russia held its biggest joint military drill with China since 1981.
Raw Politics: NATO flexes its muscles in huge military drill
Now NATO's getting ready to flex its military muscles in response. British troops disembarked in Rotterdam today ahead of NATO's biggest military exercises on its Northern flank since the Cold War.
The soldiers are en route to Norway for the Trident Juncture exercise, which launches on the 25th of October.
The war games involve 45,000 soldiers, more than 60 large ships, 120 aircraft and 10,000 vehicles.
Joining Tesa Arcilla in the studio to discuss the significance of the drills are Euronews Russian's Andrei Beketov, political consultant Fabrice Pothier and German Green MEP Klaus Buchner.