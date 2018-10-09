BREAKING NEWS

Raw Politics: #metoo returns to Brussels, tackling plastics, Brexit bluff and Le Pen's enemies

In Raw Politics on Tuesday, October 9...

Parliament's #metoo moment: victims of sexual harassment - including interns and assistants - share their stories online.

Banning plastics: Europe's environment ministers take aim at your forks and straws.

Saving Europe: Marine Le Pen lashes out so-called "enemies of Europe" in Brussels

Brexit stand-off: who will blink first in high-stakes negotiaitons between the EU and UK?

And mocking May? Did Jean Claude Juncker take the mickey out of the UK PM's dance moves?

