It brought down Hollywood heavyweights and inspired worldwide protests. Most recently, it shook America’s judicial system to its core.
Raw Politics: #metoo movement lifting the lid on sexual harassment in Brussels
Raw Politics: #metoo movement lifting the lid on sexual harassment in Brussels
Now, one year after the first #MeToo hashtag began trending on Twitter, we are seeing a revival of the movement in the European Parliament. Last year, MEPs passed a resolution to combat sexual harassment in the EU but advocates are still waiting for it to be implemented.
Today, parliament employees launched an anonymous blog meant to "break the culture of silence."
To discuss this Tesa Arcilla is joined by guests Nina Schick, political consultant at Rasmussen Global and Jeanne Ponte, a parliamentary assistant and anti-sexual harassment campaigner.