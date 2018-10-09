Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live: Skripal, Kavanaugh, Khashoggi
Live: Skripal, Kavanaugh, Khashoggi
Second Skripal suspect true identity revealed: The second Russian who Britain says was responsible for the poisoning of former double-agent Sergei Skripal was a military doctor for Russia's GRU military intelligence unit, investigative website Bellingcat said on Monday.
Kavanaugh sworn in: Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the newest Associate Justice of the Supreme Court during a ceremony with President Trump at the White House on Monday night.
Jamal Khashoggi case: Turkish authorities continue to look for clues in the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who entered his country's embassy last week in Istanbul and failed to emerge. He was a harsh critic of the Saudi regime and wrote for The Washington Post.