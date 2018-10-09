Humpback whale calf freed from netting off Australian coast

Rescuers have saved a whale calf that became caught in shark nets off Australia's Gold Coast on Monday.
It took around 45 minutes to get the calf disentangled from the netting.
The calf suffered superficial wounds but nothing life-threatening and swam off with its mother.
The rescued whale was a Humpback, which can grow to up to 16 metres and weigh up to 30 tonnes.