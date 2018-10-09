Forty two teams of 'castellers' took part in the bi-annual 'human tower' competition in Tarragona, Spain at the weekend.
Catalans step up for human tower competition
Now Reading:
Catalans step up for human tower competition
The competition was held for the first time since the failed Catalan independence referendum of 2017 which was banned by Spain's court and the government because it was deemed unconstitutional.
Though the competition is not an official pro-independence event, human tower building, declared a Cultural and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, is a long-rooted-tradition of the Catalan culture where 'collas' (human tower teams) try to build and dismantle a tower's structure.