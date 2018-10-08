As European environment ministers gather in Luxembourg tomorrow they have a blunt message to consider. In the words of one Greenpeace activist: “ACT NOW IDIOTS”.
Raw Politics: the dire climate change warning that should shock us all
A new report issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the most extensive warning yet on the risks of rising global temperatures.
Commissioned at the Paris climate summit three years ago, the report urges immediate, large-scale change to prevent temperatures from rising 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.
The IPCC puts the responsibility directly on politicians. Euronews' Tesa Arcilla and Darren McCaffrey are joined in the studio by Swedish Green MEP Linnea Engstrom and political strategist Mette Grolleman.