This has reportedly been dubbed “hell week” by one EU cabinet minister; it's the beginning of an intensive 10-day push to reach consensus on the most contentious Brexit issues before European leaders gather next week.
Raw Politics: get ready for one of the busiest Brexit weeks yet
Kicking things off on Monday, Theresa May’s top EU advisor Olly Robbins is in Brussels, working on the withdrawal agreement.
On Tuesday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addresses her party after pushing for independence and a people’s vote. Meanwhile in Brussels, DUP leader Arlene Foster meets with EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.
On Wednesday, Barnier will address European Parliament and then on Thursday, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is back in Brussels for more talks.