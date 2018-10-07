The US and North Korea have agreed to hold a second leaders' summit to discuss
US and North Korea agree to hold second nuclear summit
ongoing efforts toward denuclearization of the Korean Penninsula.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Pyongyang on Sunday and said he had a
"productive conversation" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Earlier in the day, Pompeo also held talks with South Korea's Moon Jae-in, who said he hoped the proposed second summit would make "decisive progress" toward denuclearlization and peace.
Moon held his own talks with Kim last month in a bid to salvage stumbling negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington after US President Trump called off Pompeo's planned visit to the North citing lack of progress.