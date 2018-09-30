Trump and Kim ‘fell in love’ during denuclearisation talks, President declares

The US President has revealed he and his North Korean counterpart are “in love”.

Addressing a cheering crowd at a rally in West Virginia Saturday night, Donald Trump said the pair “fell in love” during talks to encourage Kim Jong Un to reverse North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.

“That was a big, big problem,” he told his supporters. “I was really being tough – and so was he – and we would go back and forth, and then we fell in love, okay?”

Trump said Kim sent him “beautiful letters” which brought his guard down during the lengthy peace process.

“They’re great letters. We fell in love,” he repeated.

Donald Trump at the Make America Great Again rally in Wheeling, West Virginia REUTERS

The pair met in-person for the first time in June for a historical Singapore summit which sought to officially commit Pyongyang to denuclearise the Korean peninsula.

The North has technically been at war with the South since the end of the 1953 Korean War as a peace treaty was not signed. In recent years, it had stoked tensions with its southern neighbour and their US ally by broadcasting negative propaganda and conducting nuclear missile tests.

The tests, some of which entered Japanese airspace, became so rampant that Donald Trump last August warned Kim that he would face “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if he continued.

Since then, Kim has halted testing and participated in three peace summits with the US and South Korea, with a fourth planned for the end of the year.

Trump has also invited Kim to visit the White House in Washington in the future.

"That will be a day that I very much look forward to at the appropriate time," he told reporters after their meeting in June.