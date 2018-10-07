Jogger finds abandoned lion cub in the Netherlands

A veterinarian has been left staggered after being called by police to collect an abandoned lion cub outside a nearby village in the Netherlands.

Thought to be four months old, the wild cat was found Sunday in a cage by a jogger in Tienhoven, a village 10km north of the central city of Utrecht.

It has since been left in the care of Dutch rescue facility The Lion Foundation as police try to track down its owner

"I have travelled all over the world to stun animals, even lions and tigers, but I've never experienced anything like this," vet Peter Klaver told RTL Nieuws, after being asked to retrieve and examine the animal by police officers.

"But in the end it was possible to put the lion, the cage and everything into the car, so it wasn't necessary to stun it."

He added that the animal could have been dumped because it became too big to manage.

Dutch police uploaded a snap of the cub on Sunday, writing: "This morning, colleagues received a very peculiar report in Tienhoven. Seen or heard anything?"

They are appealing for information about "anybody who had recently bought a lion" or the cat that had been found.