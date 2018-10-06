Melania Trump has come under fire after she chose to wear a hat that some people say is associated with colonialism.
First Lady: Under fire after wearing 'colonial' pith helmet in Kenya
Now Reading:
First Lady: Under fire after wearing 'colonial' pith helmet in Kenya
The First Lady wore a pith helmet while on Safari in Kenya.
She showed off the very clean, bright, white hat while travelling in an open-air vehicle to see wild animals.
Pith helmets were traditionally worn by European explorers in parts of Asia and the Middle East in the 19th century but were later used by military officers and soon became a symbol of oppression according to the Guardian.
Mrs Trump's visit to Africa is focussed on child welfare and education. But for many observers it will be remembered for her choice of headgear.