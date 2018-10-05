Onboard a superyacht

Hundreds of exhibitors and tens of thousands of clients had a rendezvous in Monte Carlo as the 28th Monaco Yacht Show showcased some 120 superyachts, among them 40 newly launched boats. The latest trends in design and the increasingly ecological features were accompanied by luxurious accessories such as heliports. The price tag? People say 'if you have to ask, you can't afford it', but cumulatively, the boats displayed at the show were worth a total of 3 billion euros.

After the show, one of the superyachts leaving the Monaco's iconic Port Hercules was the Irisha, a 51-metre long custom-made boat built by Heesen Yachts, designed by British studio Harrison Eidsgaard and Living it was onboard.

Click on the video above to see what the latest trends are and what is behind the 30-40 million euro price tag.