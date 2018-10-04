Thai authorities say they will close the bay made famous by the film 'The Beach' indefinitely.
Thai beach popularised by Di Caprio film to remain closed to tourists
Maya Bay will remain shut until it recovers from the damage caused by too many tourists.
Near Ko Phi Phi, the bay had already been closed over the summer but flora and fauna remain damaged.
Maya Bay became a popular tourist attraction after it was used to shoot 1999 film The Beach whichstarred Leonardo Di Caprio and was based on the book by Alex Garland.
The beach at Maya Bay had received an average of 200 boats and 4,000 visitors each day. Recent surveys by a team led by marine biologists found a large part of the coral reefs in the area is gone and sea life has virtually disappeared.