British Prime Minister Theresa May will bring a tumultuous Conservative Party conference to a close with a speech today, in the wake of Boris Johnson describing her Brexit plans as dangerous and unstable.
Theresa May speech to draw eventual Conservative conference to close
Now Reading:
Theresa May speech to draw eventual Conservative conference to close
Mr Johnson, who resigned because of Mrs May's so-called Chequers plan in July, made his comments to a packed conference hall in Birmingham yesterday.
Mrs May, who said she did not watch the speech, responded by stating that she was "cross" about some of Mr Johnston's remarks. This included what she said was his "tearing up" of a guarantee to the people of Northern Ireland.
Many commentators have described Mr Joihnson's wide-ranging speech as a blatant pitch for the Conservative leadership.