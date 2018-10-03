On Raw Politics this Wednesday October 3:
Raw Politics: May's moves, MEPs' concerns over Romania and Macron's bad day
Now Reading:
Raw Politics: May's moves, MEPs' concerns over Romania and Macron's bad day
Not backing down - Theresa May vows to stand up for Britain -- and calls for respect from Europe.
View from Europe - MEP's react to the do-or-die speech - after an emotional week in Strasbourg.
EU vs Romania - MEP's debate the state of democracy there after a judiciary shakeup.
Macron's bad day - The French leader loses another key ally from his cabinet.
And finally, Dancing Queen - Theresa May laughs off last year's public speaking disaster.