It's rare that so many eyes in Strasbourg become fixed on a Conservative Party conference in Birmingham but the three-day event has been overshadowed by tensions over, you guessed it, Brexit.
Raw Politics: all eyes on Birmingham as May puts Brexit at forefront of Tory conference
On her big day, in her keynote speech, Theresa May told the EU it was time it showed some respect to the UK in Brexit negotiations and reiterated that Britain could still just walk away.
Raw Politics' Tesa Arcilla is joined in the Strasbourg studio by liberal Dutch MEP Marietje Schaake and Conservative British MEP John Proctor and via Skype by Politico's Jack Blanchard.