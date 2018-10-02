Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron get top marks in a new survey on trust and confidence carried out by the Pew Research Centre.
Raw Politics: Macron and Merkel lead the way in public confidence survey
Some 26,000 people were polled in 25 countries and they have the most confidence in Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron to do the right thing in world affairs.
The poll will make tough reading for Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin though: a majority of respondents have no confidence in their global leadership. However, the Chinese and Russia leaders are not bottom of the class. Donald Trump takes that spot, with just 27% expressing belief in his abilities.
However, there is a shred of good news for the US President: his rating in the UK has risen slightly this year, visiting the Queen for afternoon tea perhaps boosting his credentials in Britain.