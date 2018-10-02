Scientists Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou, and Donna Strickland have won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for their work in the field of lasers, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Tuesday.
2018 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded for lasers and sees first female physics laureate since 1963
"The inventions being honoured this year have revolutionised laser physics," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said upon awarding the nine million Swedish crown ($1 million) prize.
"Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications," it said in a statement.
Canadian scientist Donna Strickland is the first female physics laureate since Maria Goeppert-Mayer of the US won in 1963. Before that it was Marie Curie in 1903.