Referee scores freak goal in Dagestan soccer match

Referee scores freak goal in Dagestan soccer match

A referee scored a freak goal in a football match in Dagestan at the weekend.

The ball bounced off the ref's head after a penalty was saved.

The goal stood and helped Manas come back to draw 4-4 against Keyes DD.

