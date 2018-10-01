Just in time for the holidays, Vladimir Putin's calendars for 2019 hit the shelves in shops across Russia.
Raw Politics: 2019 calendar among the latest Putin merch
They features Putin in a range of poses from cuddling animals to marching with soldiers and taking selfies with a bridal party.
In the past, Putin merch has proven popular in Russia but with falling approval ratings and protests over retirement ages, we'll have to see if there's still an appetite for 365 days of Putin.