Over 100 cartoons of Macron exhibited in Switzerland

Since reaching the highest office in France just a year and a half ago, Emmanuel Macron has been saddled with a few amusing comparisons: Jupiter, Superman, Napoleon — to the delight of political cartoonists.

An exhibition in Morges, Switzerland, entitled "Dessine-Moi un Macron", has brought together over 120 drawings of the French President from 77 press cartoonists working in Belgium, France or Switzerland.

They retrace in colourful, funny or critical details, Macron's political life from economy minister to most powerful man in the country.

A cartoon of French President Emmanuel Macron by Kap. Maison du Dessin de Presse

"The first few drawings of Macron are not necessarily the most well-made, you can tell that cartoonists hadn't yet found the best angles and then over the course of the exhibition, you can see they get sharper with their angles," Pascal Pellegrino, the director of Maisson du Dessin de Presse, said.

Meanwhile, Swiss cartoonist Patrick Chapatte explained how he built his version of the French president.

"He has a profile that borrows a bit from (former French President Jacques) Chirac and a bit from Napoleon: the aquiline nose, the prominent chin that cleaves the air and his eyes, not small, but filled with intensity and with furrowed brows that express a will, or perhaps even a bit of anger, or at the very least clear determination," he said.

The poster for the "Dessine-Moi un Macron" exhibition. Maison du Dessin de Presse

The "Dessine-Moi un Macron" exhibition runs until September 30.