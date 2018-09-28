Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described what he said was a secret atomic warehouse in Tehran.
Netanyahu: Claims Iran has a secret nuclear warehouse
Addressing the UN's General Assembly, he's accused Europe of appeasing Iran as he sought to rally support for U.S. sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, "Today, I am disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran. A secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran's secret nuclear weapons program"
In a tweet, Netanyahu invites people to share the google street reference. But Iran denies the accusations and says this is just fake news.
Gholamali Khoshroo, Iran`s ambassador to the United Nations, says, "Mr President, exhibiting some photographs of Google Street View today, the Israeli showman claimed that discovered new nuclear facilities in Iran. This is yet another false story."
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says there should be more scrutiny on Israel's nuclear program.
Meanwhile, the European Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini has been struggling to keep the Nuclear Deal alive despite the growing number of verbal attacks from President Trump.