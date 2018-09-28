BREAKING NEWS

Berlin draws crowds for Tempelhof art fair

Berlin's international art fair is in full swing, drawing collectors and art enthusiasts to one of the world's most creative cities.

Art Berlin features 120 galleries and is taking place inside the city's decommissioned Tempelhof airport.

Berlin has the most art galleries after New York. It is a place for the 'who's who' of the art scene to meet and create new contacts.

