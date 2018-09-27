BREAKING NEWS

Raw Politics

Raw Politics: Skripal latest, concern over Macedonia vote, honouring Jo Cox and fighting fake news

On Thursday's edition of Raw Politics:

From hero to assassin - we talk to a Russian journalist behind explosive revelations in the Skripal poisoning.

Macedonia suppression - is there a campaign to keep people home ahead of a key referendum?

Honouring Jo Cox - the slain politician's family talks extremism as a Brussels square is named in her honour.

Fighting fake news - is technology the problem or the solution when is comes to disinformation?

Paging Mr. Kurd - US President Donald Trump becomes a hero on Twitter by accident.

