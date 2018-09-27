German security on high alert for Erdogan visit

Turkey's President Erdogan is visiting Germany for the first time since 2014 where he will hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Steinmeier. Relations between the two countries have been badly damaged over the past few years. The three-day visit has been classed with the highest security level with 5000 police officers on the streets of Berlin. Large parts of the capital are blocked off. One security concern is the protest that has been called for Friday. The police are expecting tens of thousands of people, including left-wing and Kurdish groups. And there are concerns that nationalist Turkish groups will try to disrupt the demonstration.