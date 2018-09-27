BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Chilean construction workers relieve stress with percussion

Now Reading:

Chilean construction workers relieve stress with percussion

Chilean construction workers relieve stress with percussion
Text size Aa Aa

Chilean construction workers say they gained a "sense of belonging" thanks to a group drumming session.

The event was organised by the builders' trade association and led by prominent percussionist Pedro Greene..

The jam session was well received, with the labourers saying it alleviated the mental stress of their work.

More about