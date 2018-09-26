The Russian military has deployed Bastion coastal defence systems at Kotelny Island in the Laptev Sea in the Arctic Ocean.
Watch: Russian military tests newly deployed coastal defence system in Arctic
A video released by the country's defence ministry on Wednesday (September 26) showed multiple launches of supersonic anti-ship Oniks missiles.
The ministry said the launches were part of tactical drills by the North Navy Fleet at Russia's Arctic islands.
Russia previously deployed Rubezh coastal defence systems in the same area.