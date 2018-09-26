Trump accuses China of 'meddling' in US congressional elections

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China of seeking to meddle in the November 6 US congressional elections, saying Beijing did not want his Republican Party to do well because of his stance on trade.

"China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election, coming up in November," he told a UN Security Council meeting. "Against my administration," he added.

The meeting was gathered on the subject of the nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction and Iran.

Trump did not provide any evidence for the allegation. China did not immediately respond to the remarks by Trump, who was chairing the meeting.

"They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade and we are winning on trade, we are winning at every level. We don't want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election," the US president said.

While Trump himself is not up for re-election until 2020, November's voting will decide whether his Republican party can keep control of the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

US intelligence agency conclusions that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential vote have been a talking point throughout Trump's presidency — he accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin's denials and described the investigations as a political witch hunt.