Taiwan celebrates mid-autumn sky-lantern festival

Taiwan celebrates mid-autumn sky-lantern festival
Hundreds of flying lanterns lit up the night sky over Pinghsi in Taiwan on Monday for the 20th annual mid-autumn festival.

The lanterns were originally used as a means of communication between villagers and later were sent as wishes for the coming year.

Amid criticism that the lanterns create litter when they land, efforts are made to clear them from the mountainside and recycle them.

