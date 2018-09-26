BREAKING NEWS

Raw Politics: MEPs expenses to remain a mystery while Labour keeps Remainers' hopes alive

Raw Politics: MEPs expenses to remain a mystery while Labour keeps Remainers' hopes alive
In Tuesday's edition of Raw Politics:

Expenses under wraps - MEP will NOT have to reveal how they spend taxpayer's money.

Not ruling out Remain - will the UK's Labour Party takes a political gamble on Brexit?

Blaming the messenger - does the media bear responsibility for the rise of nationalism?

Swedish confidence - the prime minister is ousted in a dramatic vote.

And in tonight's Raw Moment, find out who's the biggest baby at the UN General Assembly.

