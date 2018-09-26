A "crying sumo" contest for babies was held at a shrine in Kanuma City, north of Tokyo, on Sunday.
Japan: the sumo lifting event with a prize for making babies cry
Now Reading:
Japan: the sumo lifting event with a prize for making babies cry
"America doesn’t need to fear and shun the world to have a distinct identity. It can be proud and confident while also using the structures we have built to rally others to our cause and advance our interests."Daniel B. Shapiro Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Inst. for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel
"What if the liberal wave – no more than two-three decades old – has peaked? What if the Third Way of the 1990s is coming to its end (nothing lasts for ever) and Europe is entering a new era in which left-liberalism will be just one way of doing politics among many?"György Schöpflin MEP for Hungary (Fidesz)
"The compact largely ignores refugees’ labour rights. The omission risks turning refugees into cheap and unprotected labour for private enterprises and large transnational corporations."Behzad Yaghmaian Professor of political economy, Ramapo College of New Jersey
"America doesn’t need to fear and shun the world to have a distinct identity. It can be proud and confident while also using the structures we have built to rally others to our cause and advance our interests."Daniel B. Shapiro Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Inst. for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel
"What if the liberal wave – no more than two-three decades old – has peaked? What if the Third Way of the 1990s is coming to its end (nothing lasts for ever) and Europe is entering a new era in which left-liberalism will be just one way of doing politics among many?"György Schöpflin MEP for Hungary (Fidesz)
"The compact largely ignores refugees’ labour rights. The omission risks turning refugees into cheap and unprotected labour for private enterprises and large transnational corporations."Behzad Yaghmaian Professor of political economy, Ramapo College of New Jersey
Japan: the sumo lifting event with a prize for making babies cry
A "crying sumo" contest for babies was held at a shrine in Kanuma City, north of Tokyo, on Sunday.
Two people playing the role of sumo wrestlers raised the infants over their heads three times while shouting.
In the past the baby who cried first was the winner, but now both competitors get prizes.