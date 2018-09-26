BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

world news

Japan: the sumo lifting event with a prize for making babies cry

Now Reading:

Japan: the sumo lifting event with a prize for making babies cry

Japan: the sumo lifting event with a prize for making babies cry
Text size Aa Aa

A "crying sumo" contest for babies was held at a shrine in Kanuma City, north of Tokyo, on Sunday.

Two people playing the role of sumo wrestlers raised the infants over their heads three times while shouting.

In the past the baby who cried first was the winner, but now both competitors get prizes.

More about