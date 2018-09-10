BREAKING NEWS

Sweden

Live: Paris stabbings, Swedes vote, clashes continue in Thessaloniki

Live: Paris stabbings, Swedes vote, clashes continue in Thessaloniki
Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

Sweden elections: Nationalist party and centre-right block 'make gains'

FYROM Clashes: Protests have continued in Thessaloniki over a deal which would allow the neighboring Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to call itself the Republic of North Macedonia - ending a decades-old row about the country's name.

Serb leader blocked: About 200 Kosovo war veterans blocked the road leading to the Serb-populated village of Banje on Sunday during Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's second and final day in the country.

Follow our updates here: