Seven people have been wounded, four seriously, after a man armed with an iron bar and knife went on a violent rampage in Paris on Sunday.
Man with iron bar and blade wounds seven in Paris
The incident unfolded in the northeastern district of Quai de la Loire at just after 11pm.
French police detained the man, a judicial source confirmed early on Monday, adding that there was no initial indication the attack was linked to terrorism
The attack began outside the MK2 cinema but was driven away from the area by petanque players who defended themselves with their balls. He then attacked two more people, described by witnesses as British tourists.
The UK Foreign Office confirmed two British nationals were among those hurt.
It is believed the perpetrator is an Afghan national.
All victims have been taken to hospital for treatment.