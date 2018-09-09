Sweden is taking to the polls in a tightly fought general election that could see the Nordic country shift to the far-right.
Sweden elections: Swedes take to polls amid debate over immigration
About 7.5 million registered voters choose from almost 6,300 candidates for a four-year term in the 349-seat Riksdag — but it's highly unlikely that any single party will get a majority.
The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats are battling to become the biggest party in the country. Some of their campaign promises include leaving the European Union and putting a freeze on immigration.
Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet said harassment by the neo-Nazi group Nordic Resistance Movement was reported at the polls in Boden, Ludvika and Kungälv, where the group attempted to photograph voters, ballots and journalists.
Sweden took in more asylum seekers per capita than any other country in Europe in 2015, with the Sweden Democrats rising in popularity on the back of fears of the collapse of the welfare system because of an increasing number of immigrants.
Voting stations close at 6pm GMT with results from the vote becoming clearer later this evening.
Euronews is bringing you live coverage of the results throughout the night.