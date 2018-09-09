Sweden elections: Swedes take to polls amid debate over immigration

Sweden is taking to the polls in a tightly fought general election that could see the Nordic country shift to the far-right.

About 7.5 million registered voters choose from almost 6,300 candidates for a four-year term in the 349-seat Riksdag — but it's highly unlikely that any single party will get a majority.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats are battling to become the biggest party in the country. Some of their campaign promises include leaving the European Union and putting a freeze on immigration.

... no name People look at ballot papers at a polling station during a general election in Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 3500 height 2334 People pick ballot papers at a polling station during a general election in Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 3500 height 2334 People stand in voting booths during a general election in Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 3255 height 2038 JONAS SJOSTEDT JONAS SJOSTEDT, leader of the Swedish left wing party Vänsterpartiet, campaigns outside of Midsommarkransen high school in Stockholm on election day in Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 2971 height 2069 ISABELLA LOVIN Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, and Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin during election day in Sweden at Viks School in Varmdo, close to Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Jessica Gow via REUTERS originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 3500 height 2334 ULF KRISTERSSON ULF KRISTERSSON, leader of the Swedish Moderate Party goes togehter with wife Birgitta Ed to cast their votes on election day, in Strangnas, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Erik Simander via REUTERS originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 3500 height 2334 EBBA BUSCH THOR EBBA BUSCH THOR, Party leader of the Christian Democrats, campaigns outside a polling station in central Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News Agency/Jessica Gow via REUTERS originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 3500 height 2335 JAN BJORKLUND Jan Bjorklund, Party leader of the Liberal Party and his wife Anette Brifalk seen at the polling station at Norra Angby school in Stockholm where they cast their votes during generalelection day in Sweden, September 9, 2018. TT News/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 3500 height 2332 JONAS SJOSTEDT JONAS SJOSTEDT, leader of the Swedish left wing party Vänsterpartiet, campaigns outside of Midsommarkransen high school in Stockholm on election day in Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 2971 height 2069 • STEFAN LOFVEN STEFAN LOFVEN , leader of the Social Democratic Party and Prime Minister of Sweden goes to cast his vote on election day in Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Soren Andersson via REUTERS originaldate 1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM width 2515 height 3500

Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet said harassment by the neo-Nazi group Nordic Resistance Movement was reported at the polls in Boden, Ludvika and Kungälv, where the group attempted to photograph voters, ballots and journalists.

Sweden took in more asylum seekers per capita than any other country in Europe in 2015, with the Sweden Democrats rising in popularity on the back of fears of the collapse of the welfare system because of an increasing number of immigrants.

Voting stations close at 6pm GMT with results from the vote becoming clearer later this evening.

Euronews is bringing you live coverage of the results throughout the night.