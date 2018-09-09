The US Open has been won by 20 year-old Naomi Osaka in a match that saw a dramatic display of anger by Serena Williams in New York.
Williams clashes with umpire during Open defeat
Williams was handed a game penalty after her outburst in which she called umpire Carlos Ramos a "thief".
In the aggressive verbal attack Williams walked up to Ramos pointing and shouting as the crowd booed.
She'd earlier been given a code violation for smashing her racquet in a match which saw Japanese born Osaka win 6-2 6-4.
And even after the match she refused to shake hands with Ramos but did congratulate the winning 20th seed.
The crowd booed Williams during the presentation ceremony as Osaka was seen hiding her tears behind her visor.