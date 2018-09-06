Watch: Donald Tusk just came out with an action-movie style trailer

Donald Tusk shows who's boss and what’s on his agenda this fall with a dramatic promotional video that resembles a movie trailer.

Tusk, the president of the EU Council, published a minute-long video on his Twitter account Thursday showing him walking the red carpet, delivering speeches at podiums, leading meetings — complete with a stern, stoic expression on his face, akin to Bruce Wayne. All this, whilst dramatic drumming music is played in the background.

Later on, you see a more amicable side to him: smiling, having deep conversations with dignitaries, and shaking the many hands of world leaders such as Angela Merkel, Theresa May, Justin Trudeau, Navendra Modi, Shinzo Abe and Xi Jinping. In between all the serious hobnobbing, images of military planes and shipping yards pop up, illustrating military might and world trade ambitions in the bloc.

In the video, words of his mandate appear, telling viewers what he will be tackling this year: Increasing internal and external security, strengthening multilateral cooperation, and managing Brexit.

There was some backlash on social media, with users criticising the resources used to make the video, as well as labelling it as "propaganda".

Tusk isn't the only politician who has channelled inspiration from action movies. US President Donald Trump showed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un a Hollywood-style film during the Singapore summit in June.