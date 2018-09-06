In Raw Politics on Thursday, Tesa Arcilla sits down with former Secretary General of NATO, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, to discuss what he sees as a very worrying build-up of sophisticated online election interference. With Swedish elections imminent and European elections on the horizon, the trolls are turning it up a notch.
Raw Politics: ex-NATO chief's fears on election interference; Trump's loyalty troubles
Tesa and her panel also wade through the muddy waters of the White House leakage problem.
Presented by Tesa Arcilla from the Agora studio of the European Parliament in Brussels, Raw Politics is designed to fulfil Euronews' promise to provide "All Voices, All Views, All Welcome". It poses hard-hitting questions on the issues that define and divide Europe through impactful interviews, passionate debates and expertise from our correspondents. Guests will come from all over the political spectrum.