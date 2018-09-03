A massive fire has broken out at the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.
Fire ravages Brazil's National Museum
The fire, which quickly spread throughout the building, is believed to have started after the facility had closed for the day.
No casualties were immediately reported.
The museum is thought to contain more than 20 million items in its collection including important dinosaur bones and a 12,000-year-old human skeleton of a woman - the oldest ever found in the Americas.
Brazil's President Michel Temer said in a tweet that it was a "sad day for all Brazilians".