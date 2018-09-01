Who is the mystery actor in horror remake Suspiria? Not me, says Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton denies second role as "Suspiria" premieres in Venice
A remake of the cult horror classic Suspiria has premiered at the Venice Film Festival to divided opinion. Transported to Berlin in 1977, the year of the original's release the film is set against the backdrop of the Baader-Meinhoff Gang - a group of radical leftists who carry out numerous terrorist acts in the name of purging Germany of its Nazi remnants.
The film stars Dakota Johnston and Tilda Swinton who plays Madame Blanc. But critics have noticed that another character, psychologist Dr. Jozef Klemperer, bears more than a passing resemblance to Swinton.
At a press conference, the actress claimed innocence:
"What two roles?.......I play Madame Blanc, yes."
But the journalist tells her he assumes she also plays Dr. Klemperer to which Swinton replies:
"As you will see from the credits and on all the posters Dr. Klemperer is played by Lutz Ebersdorf, who sent a message that I read just now."
Clearly, the mystery surrounding Suspiria is not just in the plot.