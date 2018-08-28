BREAKING NEWS

world news

Theresa May begins African tour

Theresa May in South Africa at the beginning of a five-day trip to Africa, which will later include Nigeria and Kenya.

The British Prime Minister will deliver a keynote speech in Cape Town, on how trade and UK private sector investment can be brought to Africa post Brexit.