Myanmar’s army 'killed Muslim Rohingyas with genocidal intent’

Myanmar’s army killed and raped Muslim Rohingyas with ‘genocidal intent’, says UN human rights investigators.
A fact-finding mission by the UN's Human Rights Council, published on Monday morning, also called for the country's top military generals to be prosecuted for crimes against humanity.
It said Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, had failed to use her position to protect the country's civilian population.
Around 700,000 Rohingya fled the western state of Rakhine to neighbouring Bangladesh after a military crackdown last August, according to United Nations agencies.