European airlines halt flights to Iran

Some of Europe's biggest airlines are scrapping flights to Iran from September, stating the route was "not commercially viable."
British Airways will operate its last flight from Tehran on September 23rd.
That's just two years after relaunching their services when international sanctions were eased.
Dutch carrier KLM will also stop flying there from Amsterdam on September 24, whilst Air France will end flights from Paris on September 18.
The move comes just months after US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and began restoring U.S. sanctions.
Aviation analyst, Alex Macheras, explains to Euronews why the airlines made the decision.