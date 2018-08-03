BREAKING NEWS

Watch: Rare hail storm hits Sardinia amid Europe's heatwave

Despite temperatures soaring in much of Europe, a rare hail storm hit Sardinia on Thursday.

The Italian island was covered in a blanket of white hailstones, as local media reported the storm caused the temperature to drop significantly in the area.

Meanwhile, in the Alps, unusually strong flash floods struck the Austrian region of Tyrol.

The thunderstorms caused mudflow and streams to overflow, causing dramatic streams.