Man races against 'snail train' to prove his point

A man in Hungary has dressed up as a snail to outrun a train to show how slow it is.

The 78km journey between the city Debrecen and the town Mátészalka in the east takes 1 hour and 45 minutes by train.

Watch the full video here:

Mátészalkaleaks, an activist group in the community told Euronews they used a snail to depict the train's slow pace.

Levente Lintényi from the group said they hope to have the railway entirely renovated with a speed of 80 km per hour for the train, so the trip would cut 45 minutes from the journey.

The trains are said to be so slow because of the poor quality of the track.

Debrecen is the second biggest city in Hungary. People from the town Mátészalka, such as students, workers, and travellers coming from the other side of the border, use the line.

The local government has promised that 26 km of the railroad will be renovated, but not all parts, in 2020-2021.

Campaigners say it is not enough and by 2021- other parts of the track will have to be fixed.

Euronews reached out to the Hungarian railway company MAV for comment, however, they could not be reached. On a Hungarian television channel, the company said that on the line there are three points where the trains should go slower.

The group is also demanding that water should be available for travellers, so that people can wash their hands after using the toilets. The Hungarian railway does not have a water system on board, as during the winter months it risks freezing.