Live: US child migrants, Macron US trade deal, North Korea returns US war remains
Over 1,800 US child migrants reunited: The Trump administration says it has reunited migrant children with family members by a court-ordered deadline.
Macron against trade deal with the US**:** The French President spoke out against the US trade deal and said he wants gestures from the United States over steel and aluminium taxes.
North Korea returns remains of US war soldiers: North Korea has returned remains believed to be of US troops killed during the Korean War. It comes as the latest move in the cautious diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang.